Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a visit to Torbay Hospital, south England Friday Aug. 23, 2019, after he welcomed a review into hospital food. (Finnbarr Webster/Pool via AP)

LONDON, England (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him.

This is a developing story.