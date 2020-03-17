Urbandale School District Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

URBANDALE, Iowa — An employee within the Urbandale Community School District has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district’s superintendent.

The person is an employee at Karen Acres Elementary, according to an email sent by Superintendent Steve Bass to Urbandale Community School District families and staff.

Bass says the employee sought medical attention and is currently in quarantine. Bass was unable to share the person’s medical condition due to legal/confidentiality reasons.

“We will remain in frequent communication with this individual in order to ensure the individual is not contagious prior to returning to work. Please continue to self-monitor your health and realize that there is community spread of the virus which can occur anywhere in our community. Thus, if you develop symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, please practice social distancing and contact your physician,” said Bass.

This is the first Urbandale Community School District employee to test positive for the virus, according to Bass.

All Urbandale schools are closed until April 13.