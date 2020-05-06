Virus Outbreaks Leave 946 Sick So Far at Iowa Long-Term Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in 28 facilities across the state, according to its latest report.

“We know that the virus causes the most serious illness for older adults and those with underlying health conditions,” Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday during her daily briefing.

Source: Iowa Department of Public Health



The governor said that 56 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa involve residents at long-term care facilities.

“The virus spreads quickly and efficiently in settings where people live and work closely together,” said Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reistetter.

The governor has sent “strike teams” to long-term care facilities where health professionals can test employees to see how widespread the virus is. Last week, strike teams tested workers from Louisa and Muscatine counties, where three area facilities have reported outbreaks.

See the department of public health guidelines for long-term care facilities here.