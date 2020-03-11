Visitor Restrictions in Place for All Des Moines-area Hospitals Due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – New restrictions for visitors have been put in place at all Des Moines-area hospitals in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Polk County Health Department sent out a news release Wednesday morning emphasizing these restrictions are a way to protect patients, families, and health care workers from the coronavirus.

The new rules are temporary and subject to change as the situation changes.

Effective immediately, only primary caregivers will be allowed to visit patients. That includes, but isn’t limited to, parents/stepparents, spouse/significant other, and other defined caregiver.

Those caregivers must meet the following criteria to be allowed to visit:

16 years of age and older (including sibling caregivers)

Siblings are not allowed unless 16 years of age and defined caregiver

Always remain in patient room as appropriate

Limit movement within the facility and avoid common areas

Free from illness such as (fever, sore throat, cough, diarrhea, vomiting or runny nose)

Exceptions may be made in certain situations and can be discussed with patient care teams.

The caregivers must wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after exiting a patient’s room.

Click here for updates from the PCHD on COVID-19.