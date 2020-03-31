Volunteering or Staying Socially Distant? Volunteer Iowa Says You Can Do Both

DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone is aware of the need for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean Americans can’t reach out and help one another. From goods to time, local organizations need both from volunteers who want to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteer Iowa is making sure those nonprofits and centers with urgent needs are getting the support they need with an online platform. They have a whole list of volunteer opportunities during this public health emergency on their website.

“Some individuals are focused on their immediate needs and keeping themselves safe and their families safe and those around them [safe], and that is important. Health and safety of Iowans is our utmost priority here, but there are ways Iowans can lift each other up and still help and support each other while we are still social distancing,” Chad Driscoll with Volunteer Iowa said.

Volunteer Iowa said volunteer opportunities include things like donating blood or helping out food banks or meal delivery services. They said not only are these nonprofit organizations seeing a spike in need, but also require more time and volunteers to get the job done while abiding by the social distancing guidelines. Volunteer Iowa also suggested volunteering virtually by doing things like writing letters to nursing home residents who feel disconnected.

“We’re thinking differently than we have in the past. Most of the time we think of volunteering as a social activity, but there are ways to do it and still be safe. Being outside is good right now and if you are out walking on the trails or in your neighborhood, take a garbage bag with you and pick up trash while you are doing it. It’s just making your community look and feel better. You might not look at some of those things as volunteering, but it’s just about giving your time and lifting each other up,” Driscoll said.