DES MOINES, Iowa-- Like most, a couple weeks ago Zach Steele was instructed to work from home. With the extra time on his hands, he decided to start Grub for Scrubs, an effort to raise money to donate gift cards to local hospitals.

"It's a weird crisis because a lot of us don't see it necessarily. We're not on the front lines. And we can't go out and do things and volunteer and help in ways that we might want to,” Steel said. “But we can all send money from our account using our phones. So it's been a good way to kind of enlist people's natural generosity.”