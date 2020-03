ANKENY, Iowa -- A martial arts school is keeping kids active virtually while school is canceled and gyms are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dojo's Family Martial Arts is offering online classes via Zoom.

Teachers can still connect one-on-one since they can see the students on the screen. Mustafa Jahic with Dojo’s Family Martial Arts hopes this will help students deal with mental stress, anxiety, and a lack of activity.