What Will Open, What Still Can’t Under Governor’s New Order

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowans in the most populous cities and counties won’t see many immediate changes in Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest COVID-19 emergency declaration that she announced Monday.

Read proclamation here.

The most populous areas tend to have some of the highest reported cases of the virus.

Check the latest virus cases here.

Those are included in the 22 counties the governor decided that will largely remain with current restrictions until at least May 15. However, all 99 counties will allow religious gatherings to resume beginning Friday. Those gatherings, which the governor previously limited to 10 or fewer, must still follow physical distancing.

Designed counties must keep most restrictions in place until May 15.



The governor’s new order allows the state’s other 77 counties to allow certain sectors to reopen, including restaurants for dining in, fitness centers, malls and retail stores. The order requires that these businesses only open for a maximum of 50 percent of the legal occupancy and also adhere to physical distance guidelines between customers.

Reynolds said the partial reopening of the state is necessary to get people back to work and is safe to do so. “With the reality is that we can’t stop the virus…that it will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available. Instead, we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives,” the governor explained.

What is now allowed in 77 counties under governor’s new order:

Attending religious service (Now allowed in all 99 counties)

Eating in restaurants

Exercising at the gym

Going to the mall

Clothes shopping

What is still not allowed under the governor’s new order:

Having a drink in a bar

The theater

Casinos

Bingo halls

Bowling alleys

Amusement parks

Hair salons and barber shops

Nail and tanning salons

Massage parlors