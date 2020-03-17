Corteva Employee in Johnston Tests Positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Some employees working at Corteva Agriscience in Johnston are being sent home Tuesday afternoon after the company says one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an e-mail, provided to Channel 13 by an employee, the worker is now under quarantine.

The e-mail says employees who likely had close contact with the infected employee have been notified and advised to self-quarantine. The company is also closing the Crick and Franklin buildings and will be undergoing deep-cleaning of the spaces.

Employees in those buildings are required to leave campus and the company says essential employees are expected to return later this week.

We have reached out to Corteva Agriscience for an official statement, but the e-mail sent to employees is below:

Johnston Site Update: COVID-19 As our dedicated global team continues to take actions to protect our workplace, we regret to share that one of our colleagues here in Johnston has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under quarantine. We are in contact with the employee and actively monitoring their condition. We prepared in advance the steps we need to take in this instance to ensure we are doing all that we can to protect the health and safety of every one of our employees and, of course, to support the affected individual and their family. All our actions are consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health authorities. Consistent with this, we have notified those employees who were most likely to have had close contact with the affected employee and have advised them to self-quarantine, consistent with CDC guidance. It is very unlikely the individual had contact outside of the Crick labs or the Franklin and Crick buildings. According to our policies, thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the impacted colleague’s workspace and the surrounding area has been undertaken with appropriate use of personal protective equipment, as well as ongoing deep-cleaning of the office as a precautionary measure. In addition, we will be closing the Franklin and Crick buildings for continued deep cleaning effective today, March 17, at 3:00 p.m. CDT. All employees working in those buildings are required to leave campus until further notice. We expect essential employees to return later this week. Return details will be provided to them. We continue to monitor COVID-19 closely and will take further action as appropriate and keep you all informed. Thank you for adhering to the measures we have put in place to protect ourselves and each other. Please continue to find information on our Thing to Know About Coronavirus page. For questions related to the Johnston site, please email COVID-19JohnstonCampus@corteva.com. Thank you too for your ongoing focus and dedication during this challenging time. Tim Glenn EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Johnston GBC Site Lead Neal Gutterson SVP, Chief Technology Officer