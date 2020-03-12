County Health Officials Explain Symptoms of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The coronavirus, COVID-19, is now a pandemic and changing the daily lives of Iowans. But the symptoms can resemble other illnesses.

Polk County Health Department is explaining the differences. A cold comes on gradually. With influenza, you will feel fine and then symptoms come on suddenly. COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the flu but there is shortness of breath.

If you feel like you have the flu with shortness of breath, call your health care provider. They will assess the situation. They will ask about your travel history or if you've come in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

You can visit the Polk County Health Department website for the latest information.