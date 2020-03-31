Couple Holds ‘Miracle’ Wedding at Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One couple didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic cancel their wedding plans.

Greg Oman and Alice Lin got married at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines Monday afternoon, with a group of less than ten people in attendance.

The couple met two years ago when Oman was teaching English in Taiwan. After he came back to the United States, they kept their relationship going through Skype and eventually got engaged.

They had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic, and with Lin coming from Taiwan, the couple wasn't sure they'd even be able to have their ceremony.

“My wife now, she had a real hard time closing her apartment and then she had a flight canceled and also a hotel canceled, so this wedding is no doubt a miracle,” said Oman.

In honor of the occasion, the couple even wore some special face masks. Chinese lettering on the masks means "happiness."