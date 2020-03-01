Courage League Sports Nearly Doubles Fundraising Efforts With Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The arms of central Iowans are going to be sore after hundreds participated in Courage League Sports' wheelchair basketball tournament.

Courage League Sports is a nonprofit that offers year-round programming for children and adults who aren't able to go full speed due to a physical, cognitive, or emotional disability, but this weekend's event allows people to walk, or wheel, in those athletes' shoes.

"We know it goes for a good cause. Everyone who's playing [on my team] has children who are healthy and don't have any disabilities or issues, so it's just nice to know that there are organizations out there that work with kids and help them to continue to stay active and do sports and try to be like every other kid out there," Ginni Peterson said.

Peterson was on one of over 75 teams participating this year, a new record since starting this event four years ago. That's not the only record Courage League Sports broke. They also raised over $70,000, which is almost double last year's fundraising efforts.

"It's really about raising awareness for what a lot of our participants deal with on a daily basis, roll from a different perspective is what we like to say. It's an every day challenge. Our players are out there today playing for 20 minutes, but this is every day of their lives for a lot of our participants," said Melissa Clark-Wharff, executive director of Courage League Sports.

Channel 13 had a team participate in the event as well.