COVID-19 Cases in Iowa Rise by 73, One More Death Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been released by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The IDPH said Tuesday morning, 73 more cases have been diagnosed in the state. That brings the total of coronavirus cases in the state to 497. There have been 6,888 negative tests for the virus to date.

One additional death was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Iowa to 7. The Muscatine County resident was middle-aged (41-60).

–According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:

–Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

–Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years)

–Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

–Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

–Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

–Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

–Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years)

–Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

–Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+)

–Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

–Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

–Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

–Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

–Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

–Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

A 2:30 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Gov. Kim Reynolds. Channel 13 will take the news conference live on air and stream it on www. WHOtv.com.