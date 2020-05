Iowa — Another six Iowans have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to statistics released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday. 464 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 in the last three months.

Another 100 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported as well. 17,561 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19. 134,984 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

377 Iowans remain hospitalized fighting COVID-19.