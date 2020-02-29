Creston Arts to Revive Old Building for Culture Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa — A building on West Adams Street in Creston has been closed for over 20 years, but it could soon take on a new life as the home of Creston Arts.

The non-profit arts agency would use the building for its offices and for arts programming. The Iowa State Savings Bank donated the building to Creston Arts, along with $50,000 to help with the renovation.

“We’ve owned the building for a number of years for over 20 years,” said Adam Snodgrass, president of the Iowa State Savings Bank. “Really what we wanted to do was be able to pass the building on to an organization that was going to find something to do with it, they would have a vision for it and could make things better around here.”

The building was the White Way Diary, originally, and then it was Huff Bakery.

“Had a paper route like most kids,” said John Kawa, contractor on the project. “The newspaper office is right there, so we can go get our $2 worth of weekly money and come over here and eat donuts.”

The project will involve some significant fundraising.

“This project is going to cost around $408,000," said Bolinger. “We have already raised a smaller portion. We raised just under $30,000.”

“My main deal is for kids. I like kids and they’re going to put a lot of kid's learning things in here give kids stuff to do,” said Kawa.

On March 6 at 4 p.m., there will be a community meeting at the site of the building at 411 West Adams. The public will get to see a portion of the building and hear an update on the fundraising.

For information on the project or to donate to the effort, contact Creston Arts.