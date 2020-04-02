Crews Rescue Resident from 3rd Floor Balcony After Pleasant Hill Apartment Building Catches Fire

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – Multiple fire departments were called out early Thursday morning to battle the flames at a Pleasant Hill apartment building and firefighters had to rescue a trapped resident from their third-floor balcony.

Fire crews were called out to the Peterson Place Apartments at 770 North Pleasant Hill Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. According to Pleasant Hill Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Hill when they arrived heavy flames were seen coming from the third floor of the complex.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire mainly to the west side of the building.

One person did have to be rescued from the third floor but officials say all the other residents made it out safely. There were some pets that did not make it out.

The building has 24 apartments and all of the residents are currently displaced. Polk County Emergency Management is on scene to assist those people.

Fire crews are remaining on scene to monitor hot spots.

Emergency crews from Johnston, Bondurant, Delaware Township, Carlisle, Ankeny, Mitchellville, Saylor Township, Mercy Medical, and Pleasant Hill all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.