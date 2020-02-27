Dallas Center-Grimes Freshmen Work to Provide Free Feminine Products in District’s Bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- Every year Dallas Center-Grimes Meadows' School employs its students to create or join a service project. A couple years ago, one group of girls made the Comfort Care Program, which offers free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms.

DC-G teacher, Katie Almeda, said she saw first-hand how searching for products was taking away valuable educational time from her students.

“There are still roadblocks about making sure that those supplies are free and easy to access,” Almeda said. “They're not in the PE locker room, you don't have to go into the nurse, you can just go to the bathroom, get what you need and get back to class without it being a whole process.”

Currently, over 20 freshmen girls at DC-G Meadows are striving to raise money to provide free feminine products in all girls' bathrooms across the DC-G district.

Not only do they want to help make these products more accessible but they also want to normalize handling and discussing menstrual cycles in school. A study done by the feminine hygiene company, Thinx, stated that over 40% of women have experienced period shaming. These freshmen say working on the Comfort Care program has ultimately made them more comfortable and confident about tackling this subject that every woman faces.

“You should be proud that you're a woman that you can do this, that this is a thing that you go through even though it sucks, all the time,” freshmen, Sage Abraham Stratton said. “It's something that’s a part of you. I think you should embrace that.”

These freshmen also said they want to use Comfort Care for those who might not be able to afford these products.

“For the girls that maybe come from like lower income families, they don't have to worry about pads and tampons and stuff like that. they can just be able to walk into a bathroom and there it is,” freshmen, Audrey Ellis said.

The ladies at DC-G Meadows have already raised $2500 for this program but they have the goal of reaching a little over 3,000. To donate, click this link.