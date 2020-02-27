‘Dangerous’ Wanted Fugitive May be Hiding in Des Moines, Officials Say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers in southwest Iowa believe a man wanted for attempted murder may be hiding out in Des Moines.

Twenty-three-year-old Dillon Lester faces two counts of attempted murder. Police say he fired multiple rounds at an unknown number of victims in Adams County last month.

Deputies spoke with him shortly after the shooting but he was uncooperative, and they haven’t been able to find him since. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car was found in Des Moines the same day.

Lester is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Lester’s location is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office 641-322-4444.