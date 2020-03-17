DART Temporarily Offering Free Bus Rides

IOWA — DART is temporarily offering free bus rides to passengers until further notice.

DART asks riders who can safely get on and off the bus through the back door to do so in order to minimize potential COVID-19 exposure to bus drivers and other riders.

To protect the health of employees and passengers, DART says it is disinfecting all vehicles daily with a CDC-recommended antiviral agent.

DART is also encouraging social distancing by asking riders to maintain six feet of distance from other people on the bus, at bus stops or while at DART Central Station.

DART says it is maintaining its normal service to ensure central Iowans without other transportation options have access to essential life-sustaining services.

“DART is monitoring ridership and the evolving public health situation and will continue to evaluate if any changes to service are appropriate,” DART said.