DCI: Names Released in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Webster City

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – Officials have released the name of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Webster City earlier this week as well as the identities of the State Troopers involved.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 35-year-old Darwin Foy, of Fort Dodge, took a woman hostage on March 16th and fired shots at her then threatened to shoot her. After attempting negotiations with Foy, a tactical team entered the home and Foy was shot and killed.

The Iowa State Patrol members involved in the shooting have been identified as Sgt. James Smith, Trooper Tyrel Williamson, and Trooper Jeremy Schaffer. All three are on administrative leave as is policy with officer-involved shootings.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy on Foy.

The investigation into the incident continues.