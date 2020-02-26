Delays Expected Again for Iowa State Tax Refunds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Once again, state officials are telling Iowans to be patient waiting for a state tax refund.

The Iowa Department of Revenue is expecting an average of 30 to 45-day time frame-for any refunds to be issued after a return is filed.

There have been significant delays in state refunds in previous years, with some people waiting up to eight weeks to receive returns. The delays started after 2016 when the Iowa Department of Revenue increased security after receiving more than 10,000 fraudulent tax returns.

Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30th.