Dermatologists Give Advice for Dry Hands and Other Skin Conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local dermatologists say there has been an uptick in calls about skin conditions. They say it could be connected to stress about our current environment.

“It’s actually from a condition called Dyshidrotic eczema, so it’s actually from the hands being too moist,” Nurse Practitioner at Radiant Complexions Dermatology Clinic said. “It causes inflammation, it can be really itchy and painful, and it can cause the skin to like crack and split open.”

Brown said to combat dry hands, use hand sanitizer when you can, so your hands aren’t getting wet, and use a heavy cream or ointment.

“Try to use a good moisturizer, something that’s free of dyes or fragrances, something without parabens if you can. I really like the brand Vanicream,” Brown said.

But dry hands aren’t the only skin conditions dermatologists are seeing a lot of right now.

“Definitely an increase in acne but a lot of itching, so much itching. I feel like everyone is just scratching right now and I think it is related to stress and anxiety,” Brown said.

Dermatologists said they can ease some of that anxiety with a virtual appointment

“Just being able to talk to a patient and get the background like how long it’s been going on, if it’s painful, if it’s blistering and then just like in the office, then I would take a look at it,” Brown said.

Of course, their clinics around the metro are still open for patients who require an in-person appointment.