Des Moines Assault Victim Says Racist Comments Were Made During Attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — A black man injured in an assault in Des Moines on Saturday claims one of the attackers made racist comments during the assault.

Police say the assault happened in the 5200 block of South Union Street at 3:25 a.m. A 22-year-old Des Moines man suffered significant, non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim told police he was assaulted by multiple suspects, one of whom made racist comments during the assault. The victim described the suspects as white males.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4868. You may also share information through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com