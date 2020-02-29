Des Moines Bank Robbery Suspect Quickly Apprehended

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines were able to arrest a bank robbery suspect close to 20 minutes after the crime.

Police responded to a robbery at Iowa State Bank on Hubbell Avenue at 4:33 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect, 25-year-old Johnston resident Abraham Fagory, running near a timber area north of an apartment complex.

Police say Fagory fled into an apartment building at 3608 E. Douglas Avenue. Officers secured the apartment and arrested Fagory 22 minutes after the robbery occurred.

Fagory has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.