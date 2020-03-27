Des Moines Buccaneers Donate Concession Stand Food to Urbandale Food Pantry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Des Moines Buccaneers offered up a much needed donation on Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the USHL hockey team to cancel the rest of their season earlier this month. Some of those games invited fans to donate food to the Urbandale Food Pantry, but with no more games, there was no more food drive. So the team decided to donate in a different way.

"We have an arena full of product so we decided to take inventory and contact the Urbandale Food Pantry to see if they can use it and they've taken us up on our offer," Bucs president Nate Teut said.

The team helped fulfill the partnership by donating food that would have been sold at their concession stands.

Teut hasn't totaled up the monetary value of the donation, but it's thousands of dollars worth. He said they are just happy to do something to help the community.

"I think you see stories like this not only in Central Iowa, but around the country, of other stadiums or arenas that are looking to move some of their product and give them to families that are in need or food pantries that are in need," Teut said. "This is, in our opinion, one small way to give back to our community."

The team is also looking to get rid of some of their beer inventory, by selling it curbside. Anyone can pick some up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Click here to schedule a time for pick up.