Des Moines City Council Considering Contribution to Install Security Cameras in Skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday afternoon, the Des Moines City Council will consider pitching in on several projects aimed at improving safety in the city.

In a collaborative effort, the city council will consider providing a $25,000 grant to help pay for the installation of security cameras in the skywalks in downtown. The move comes after a couple was assaulted by a group of juveniles in the skywalk back in October.

Polk County is expected to pitch in another $25,000, Operation Downtown will contribute $125,000, and the Skywalk Association will take care of the ongoing costs.

The council will also consider contributing $44,000 to help pay for the cost of adding more protective netting at Principal Park, with the Iowa Cubs paying for the rest.

The public portion of the meeting starts at 4:15 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 400 Robert D. Ray Drive.