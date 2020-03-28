Des Moines Couple Making Sure the Easter Bunny Moments Live On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- While stay-at-home restrictions make Iowans feel like the gray skies won’t open up, there’s a pop of joy in one northeast Des Moines neighborhood.

"Kids are missing out on so many things right now and it would be awful if these baby books and everything, that they don’t have an Easter bunny. Their first Easter picture," said Sandy Selby a resident in the Brook Run Village Neighborhood.

With most upcoming Easter activities canceled, Sandy and her husband, John, are making sure all is not lost. "For five minutes, you are going to forget that it’s all of this going on around you and they can be happy for a few minutes," Sandy said.

Free visits in their driveway with a stuffed Easter Bunny are providing a glimmer of hope. "That we still have it even though the Corona Virus is going around still," said eight-year-old Gavin Marovitz. The Marovetz family is grateful. "It’s nice to be able to get out of the house and still celebrate the fun things they are used to. Somewhat normal in this not so normal time ," said Gavin's mother Linda Marovetz.

With over 50 guests the first day earlier in the week, it’s not just kids who have been smiling. Sandy said, "From babies to 70 and 80-year-old people that venture out just driving by and it’s been awesome."

Keeping social distancing in mind, groups are asked to wait at the end of the driveway when the bunny is busy. If it is touched there’s disinfectant ready to ensure a fun and virus free Easter experience. "The comeback is always better than the setback and I think it’s absolutely true of Iowans. I think you are starting to see the good in people come out," said Sandy.

The Easter Bunny visits are free of charge in the Brook Run Village Neighborhood and groups are asked to not touch the costume.