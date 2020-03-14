Des Moines Elementary School Helping Feed Kids Over Spring Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines elementary school is making sure kids are fed during their time away on spring break.

On Friday, Lovejoy Elementary emptied the shelves of its school pantry to put together sacks of food for students and families. Many families already depend on the pantry for a weekly supply of food. The school opened that program to everyone because they say we could all use help right now.

“We're being very intentional, being proactive and getting it out to all of our families that if you can use this service, here's what we can do. There's no shame. We want to support, affirm your dignity, we want to make sure that some burden is alleviated, at least a little bit,” said Theron Hobbs, community school coordinator at Lovejoy Elementary.

Hobbs say he and other school community coordinators are working with metro food pantries to organize at-home delivery or pop-up pantries during spring break. He says just because schools are closed, it doesn't mean the job is done.

“We love our families. We wouldn't do our jobs if we didn’t care for our families and care for these communities,” said Hobbs. “We’re going to do what we can because we are better together than apart.”

Hobbs says families can find contact information for their local school's community coordinator on the district's website. He says don't hesitate to reach out during break.