Des Moines Fire Department Encourages Females to Apply Amid National Shortage of Female Firefighters

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In a new report, the National Fire Protection Agency says while the number of women in the U.S. fire service is increasing, females still make up less than ten percent of the industry.

The Des Moines Fire Department wants to change that statistic and its first female District Chief is encouraging more women to apply.

“In this position, I have a unique opportunity to be a good role model for younger women, I hope that they see me as a district chief and think hey if she can do it so can I. And I think that’s really important to have role models out there and there are also more of them now than there used to be in the past,” DMFD District Chief Amy Montgomery said.

Right now, there are only 14 women on the Des Moines Fire Department out of 293 total sworn members. That is less than five percent of firefighters who are female.

The department is trying to go to middle schools, high schools, and colleges to try to promote female involvement in the fire service.

One firefighter said even though she was the only female in her training, she didn’t feel like she had to work harder than the men.

“I think we all put forth our best effort and we all have the same goal in mind, and we all are held to the same standard ... I think personally being a female pushed me to try to be the best that I could be so that they would know and trust me that I could be held to that same standard and perform just as well as they do,” DMFD Firefighter Hali Vanvelzen said.

They are hiring right now; you can submit an application online by March 19th. You need to be at least 21 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED.