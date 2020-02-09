Des Moines Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is facing an attempted murder charge as police continue an early Sunday morning investigation.

Des Moines police were called to 2100 block of SE King Avenue at 5:13 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of gunshots inside an apartment. When they arrived they say 21-year-old Missael Campos took off on foot and initially escaped. Evidence at the scene indicated multiple rounds were fired with a 19-year-old being the intended target. Witnesses told police it all began with an argument.

Officers were able to locate Campos near SE 22nd Street and Hartford Avenue, where he again attempted to flee from police but was caught after a short foot chase.

Police believe Campos' behavior indicated that he may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Campos has been transported to the Polk County Jail and is charged with attempted murder and interference with official acts. More charges are possible as the investigation unfolds.

"As our officers were investigating the shooting, we stumbled across a large quantity of narcotics present at the scene. So that kind of took that piece of the investigation in different direction," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

While nobody was injured in the shooting, police say a dog was shot multiple times. The dog is receiving medical care but is not expected to survive.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"It certainly wasn’t random. It was contained to the people that were there. The risk was the gunfire in the apartment, but we got the person that was responsible for that locked up," said Parizek.