Des Moines Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge After Daytime Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man now faces an attempted murder charge after a car chase and shooting Friday afternoon.

Des Moines police arrested 20-year-old Daishawn Gills early Saturday morning after evidence in an investigation led them to Gills. Along with the attempted murder charge, Gills is also charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said, "This had the potential for a lot of people to be injured or killed and fortunately is was minimized."

Investigators were called to the 3400 block of SE 22nd Street Friday afternoon around 3:13 p.m. in regards to a vehicle crash. While en route to the incident, police received a call regarding a possible shooting nearby in the 2100 block of Evergreen Avenue. Once on scene, officers found a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. The two occupants in the vehicle were uninjured but told responders they saw two vehicles chasing each other after the gunfire. One of those vehicles lost control and crashed into a snowdrift in the 3400 block of SE 22nd and then drove off. Almost an hour later, a 24-year-old woman arrived to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg in relation to the incident on Evergreen Avenue.

The information and evidence led police to Gills' alleged role in the shooting. Investigators also say this may not be Gills' only run-in with gun violence . "His behavior yesterday is pretty obvious to everyone that he's OK with violence. What we've learned in our community is there is a small percentage of violent offenders that are responsible for a large amount of our violent crimes, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if we are able to connect this person to some other cases," said Parizek.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are continuing this investigation. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available to release.