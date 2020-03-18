Des Moines Metro Small Business Getting Creative Among Coronavirus Obstacles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- The public health emergency in Iowa due to COVID-19 has small business owners frantically trying to figure out how to stay afloat.

For over two decades Glazed Expressions has provided the Des Moines metro a place to let creativity shine. Like many other businesses, the coronavirus has the shop closed, but rather than throwing in the towel, the owners are trying to get creative themselves.

"One of our busiest weeks of the whole year was supposed to be this week, and this is the first time in over 20 years we've told people 'you cannot come in the studio to paint,'" Owner Madeline Riegel said.

Glazed Expressions is a staple for many metro families during spring break. Seating over 100 at their Clive location, the do-it-yourself art studio knew they couldn't keep their employees and customers safe unless they shut their doors.

"This past week almost kind of feels like we are creating a whole new business model," Riegel said.

Looking for solutions, they decided to start offering their services to-go.

"We kind of compare ourselves to the restaurant industry, but instead of people coming in and eating food people get to come in and create," Riegel said.

Customers can go online, pick a pottery item and paint colors to take home. A unique solution during a very unique time.



"The uncertainty of, are we going to be closed for two weeks, or are we going to be closed for 6 weeks. Laura and I each have a mortgage and people we support. On top of that, our 17 employees," Riegel said.



The future is undeniably scary, but like always Riegel said Iowans are stepping up.

"It's been very overwhelming actually. We have amazing customers and our employees have been amazing too. Our suppliers and our landlords are also wonderful," Riegel said.

This is more than just trying to make the bottom line. Glazed Expressions is also helping out families, giving them something to do during these weeks of being told to stay home.

"I do think a lot of families are thinking 'what if.' Coming up with some activities they can kind of tuck away for a week or so and when they get really stir crazy they can be like, 'ok we have to do something' and pull out our bag and have a little project to work on," Riegel said.

They say they are definitely not as busy as they would be if people could come into their store, but they appreciate the support they've receive thus far.

Click here to see their to go options and details on how to purchase.

