Des Moines Motorcyclist Killed in Crash After High-Speed Chase

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Iowa State Patrol says an officer spotted the motorcyclist driving over 100 mph on eastbound Interstate 80 near Altoona at 8:23 p.m. Saturday.

The driver turned around at the Mitchellville exit and went even faster on westbound I-80. The trooper lost sight of him, but just a few minutes later police say the motorcycle slammed into the back of a car, which then rear-ended a third vehicle.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 21-year-old Aaron Bjork, died at the scene.

No one inside the other cars were hurt.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.