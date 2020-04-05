Breaking News
Closings

Des Moines Motorcyclist Killed in Crash After High-Speed Chase

News
Posted: / Updated:

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

The Iowa State Patrol says an officer spotted the motorcyclist driving over 100 mph on eastbound Interstate 80 near Altoona at 8:23 p.m. Saturday.

The driver turned around at the Mitchellville exit and went even faster on westbound I-80. The trooper lost sight of him, but just a few minutes later police say the motorcycle slammed into the back of a car, which then rear-ended a third vehicle.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 21-year-old Aaron Bjork, died at the scene.

No one inside the other cars were hurt.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News