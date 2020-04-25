Des Moines Nonprofit Donates Transportation for Essential Workers in Need

DES MOINES, Iowa — Biking has become a way to beat the blues that the pandemic has forced onto everyone.

“It provides a great sense of freedom. Your ability to just go and do whatever you want. A sense of enjoyment. Biking is fun,” said Alex Struelens, director of Bicycle Programs at the Street Collective.

The Street Collective is a Des Moines nonprofit specializing in providing safe transportation options and frequently spreads their passion through bicycle donations. “It’s something we’ve been doing for the last ten years. Recently we’ve been able to donate more bikes to the community because the need has increased a little bit,” said Struelens.

This past week that increased need was met for essential workers with 14 bicycles between the Iowa Homeless Youth Center and the YMCA Downtown Supportive Housing Campus. “When partners come along with donations that are this amazing, you can just see the light go on in peoples’ eyes that they were thought of,” said supportive housing Executive Director Emily Osweiler.

Osweiler’s organization serves 140 residents, many of which work in a field deemed essential. “We have a lot of residents vulnerable to this virus. We have people who have chronic health conditions and we have a lot of people that are working in the service industry with fixed and low incomes and it now may be a struggle to avoid carpools or get to work while socially distancing. “What we want to do is take care of our essential workers the same way they are taking care of us. We want to provide a safe way to get to and from work and take care of the community,” said Struelens.

Another reason for the uptick in bicycles could be DART’s reduction of service on most routes and the worry of social distancing on those vehicles. “By the time they get done with their shift and cleaning the store, disinfecting everything and restocking, it is possible the buses aren’t running anymore,” Struelens said.

It can be an essential mode of transportation for essential workers. “Our values are ‘hope’ and ‘dignity’ and ‘support,’ and these bikes are just that,” Osweiler said. It helps shine a light on a community that tends to go unnoticed. “To be able to take a bike that is freeing and social distancing, for a lot of people this is a way they can continue to stay as safe as possible,” Osweiler said.

You can help donate bicyles to the Street Collective by going to their website www.dsmstreetcollective.org

The YMCA Supportive Housing Campus will be selecting the bicycle recipients through a drawing on Monday afternoon.