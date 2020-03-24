Des Moines Performing Arts Reveals 2020-21 Season Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Performing Arts revealed its 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

Iowans will have another chance to see the hit musical "Hamilton" when it returns to Des Moines later this year. The revolutionary musical tells the story of founding father, Alexander Hamilton, with music that blends hip hop and show tunes. The four-week-long engagement starts in December.

The reigning Tony Award Winner for Best Musical makes its Iowa debut next April. "Hadestown" intertwines two mythic tales and invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

A big play will be coming to town next July. "To Kill a Mockingbird" is the classic Harper Lee novel adapted for the stage by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin. Actor Richard Thomas will return to Des Moines in the starring role of Atticus Finch.

The complete Willis Broadway Series includes: 1776, Hamilton, Tootsie, Hadestown, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Right now, all shows are postponed through May 3 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ticket holders for postponed shows are told to hold onto their tickets until further information becomes available. You can find more information here: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts 2020-21 Season Schedule

6-Show Season Ticket Package

1776 (Civic Center, Oct. 27-Nov. 1, 2020)

Hamilton (Civic Center, Dec. 1-27, 2020)

Tootsie (Civic Center, Feb. 23-28, 2021)

Hadestown (Civic Center, April 20-25, 2021)

Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida (Civic Center, June 8-13, 2021)

To Kill a Mockingbird (Civic Center, July 6-11, 2021)

Season Ticket Package Add-ons

Cats (Civic Center, March 9-14, 2021)

Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (Civic Center, April 2-3, 2021)

Les Misérables (Civic Center, April 6-11, 2021)

Chita & Friends with the Des Moines Symphony (Civic Center, Saturday, May 8, 2021)