Des Moines Police Announce Two Arrests in Murder of Three Teenagers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made two arrests in the triple homicide of three Des Moines teens.

Brothers Devonte and Malachi Swanks, ages 19 and 16, and a 15-year old Thayne Wright were found shot to death in a home on the south side of Des Moines on January 30th.

Emmanuel Totaye, Jr, age 19, and Daishawn Gills, 20, are now in police custody and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery.

Gills was already in police custody on charges unrelated to the investigation. Totaye, Jr was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police say a witness reported seeing Gills carrying a long gun “just prior” to the murders. Police say they found property belonging to the murdered teens on Gills when he was taken into custody. Police found more property belonging to the victims after executing a search warrant at Totaye’s residence.