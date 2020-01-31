Des Moines Police Identify Three Teenagers Killed in Thursday Night Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Des Moines police are releasing new details about a triple homicide investigation that began late Thursday evening, including the names of the victims.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley Avenue around 11:20pm on Thursday on a report of a shooting.  Three bodies were found in the home, all of them with gunshot injuries.  Those three victims have been identified as:

  • Devonte Swanks, 19
  • Malachi Swanks, 16
  • Thayne Wright, 15

Police say Devonte and Malachi are brothers and were residents of the home.  Wright was  a visiting friend.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.

The Swanks and Wright are the fourth, fifth and sixth homicide victims in Des Moines in 2020.

