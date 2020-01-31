Des Moines Police Identify Three Teenagers Killed in Thursday Night Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are releasing new details about a triple homicide investigation that began late Thursday evening, including the names of the victims.
Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley Avenue around 11:20pm on Thursday on a report of a shooting. Three bodies were found in the home, all of them with gunshot injuries. Those three victims have been identified as:
- Devonte Swanks, 19
- Malachi Swanks, 16
- Thayne Wright, 15
Police say Devonte and Malachi are brothers and were residents of the home. Wright was a visiting friend.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting.
The Swanks and Wright are the fourth, fifth and sixth homicide victims in Des Moines in 2020.