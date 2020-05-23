Des Moines Police Investigating After Teen Shot in the Neck

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a teenage male was found shot in the neck Saturday afternoon.

The teen showed up to a residence in the 1100 block of 17th Street near Good Park around 2:49 p.m. suffering from his injury.

According to police, no one at Good Park or in the neighborhood heard gunfire or witnessed the shooting.

Police say the teen is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

The 1100 block of 17th Street is closed to vehicle traffic at this time as police process the scene for evidence.

