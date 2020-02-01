Des Moines Police Looking for Man Who Might Have Information About Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are looking for a man who might have information about a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 71-year-old woman Thursday night.

Des Moines police have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Des Moines resident Isaias Flores-Morales. Investigators believe Flores-Morales has information critical to further the investigation. Flores-Morales is 5'7" and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of 33rd Street around 9:41 p.m. Thursday. Des Moines police say first responders arriving on scene found 71-year-old Stephanie Markert in the road, suffering from serious injuries. Markert is being treated at Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

A witness told police Markert had been hit by an SUV that drove away. The SUV was found abandoned a short distance away on 33rd Street. Police say witnesses told them a male driver got out of the SUV, then entered a minivan and drove away.

Police are hoping the public can help them find that vehicle. It is described as a Maroon-colored 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, with the Iowa license plate HZJ 012.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-271-4650. You may also submit a tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.