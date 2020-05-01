Des Moines Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer within the Des Moines Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The police officer is assigned to the Patrol Division, according to Des Moines Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Parizek says the officer became symptomatic earlier this week and has not worked since showing symptoms. The officer is now in quarantine.

According to Parizek, they have deeply disinfected the officer’s workspace, and this was done in addition to the disinfection procedures already in place at the department.

“All first responders are at an increased risk for exposure as our duties involve contact with the

community’s that we serve,” said Parizek. “The Des Moines Police Department has worked diligently and aggressively to ensure a healthy workforce as we continue to provide the citizens of Des Moines with the high level of police service they expect and deserve.”