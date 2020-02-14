Des Moines Police Searching for Suspects in Multiple Pharmacy Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying the suspects in a series of pharmacy robberies.

The robberies:

Feb. 6, 2020, 10:08 a.m. – Walgreens, 2545 E. Euclid Avenue

Feb. 11, 2020, 1:50 p.m. – CVS, 215 Euclid Avenue

Feb. 12, 2020, 4:05 p.m. – CVS, 2303 Merle Hay Road

Evidence indicates the robberies are being committed by one or more of the same suspects. According to police, the suspects wanted pharmaceuticals in each robbery. Police say the suspects indicated that they were armed. However, no weapon was displayed.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Detective Jeff Dawson at 515-237-1422. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.