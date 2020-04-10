Des Moines Police Seek Help Finding a Missing Elderly Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are asking for help finding a missing 77-year old.

Henry Robinson, Jr. was last seen walking near the 3000 block of Wright Street around 10:00 p.m. Thursday. His family believes he was going to the grocery store. Police say Robinson has memory loss and other health problems.

Robinson stands 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt when he was last seen.

If you see or have seen Robinson, call 911.