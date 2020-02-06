Des Moines Police Seeking Teenager in Triple Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are already charged with the shooting deaths of three Des Moines teens last week. Now authorities are looking for another teenager who may have been invovled.

Devonte Swanks, 19, Malachi Swanks, 15, and Thayne Wright, 15, were shot and killed in a south Des Moines home on January 31st.

Two men, 20-year-old Daishawn Gills and 19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye, Jr, are charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. Police say the two men shot and killed the Swanks brothers and Wright. They are accused of robbing a juvenile suspect at gunpoint earlier in the day.

Des Moines Police are now asking for help finding another teenager who may be connected to both crimes. 16-year-old Leontreal Jones is wanted on an arrest warrant for First Degree Robbery and a material witness warrant in the triple homicide investigations.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You can also leave an anonymous message online.