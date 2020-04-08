Des Moines Public Schools Choose Distance Learning to Complete School Year

DES MOINES, Iowa – Students in the Des Moines Public School District will be completing the rest of their school year through distance learning.

DMPS announced its plans Wednesday morning in an e-mail.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic projected to peak in Iowa in late April, returning to school immediately afterwards is not in the best interest of the health of our students, staff and community,” said Dr. Thomas Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “On any given school day, 40,000 people pass through the doors of public schools in Des Moines. By keeping our school buildings closed, we will help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus in the metro and hopefully lessen a second round of the virus.”

The distance learning will begin next week for high school seniors, April 20 for other high school grades, and April 27 for all other grade levels.

DMPS says the rest of the school year will focus on essential standards of English Language Arts and Math as well as coursework offered in science, social studies, world language, art, music and physical education.

After surveying students and families, the district says it will provide computer and/or internet connections to all high school seniors later this week. Those options will also be provided to students on other grade levels starting next week.

Online resources will be available for families via the district website, print materials for grades PK-8 will be available at meal sites weekly as well as online for download, grade-level standards-aligned learning content will be made available via the district’s online learning management system once they are built.

The district says it will provide more information on the distance learning to students and families and teachers will also be reaching out to their students.

Currently, Gov. Kim Reynolds has not canceled the rest of the school year statewide. Her latest proclamation has schools closed through the end of April.