Des Moines Public Schools Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee within Des Moines Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is a staff member at Cowles Montessori School, according to Superintendent Thomas Ahart. Ahart says the employee was at Cowles through March 13.

This is the first confirmed case that the district has been informed of by an employee or student.

Ahart says the staff member self-identified after testing positive. Therefore, Ahart was able to share the news with Cowles families and staff. Ahart says the district will not be able to report each time a member of Des Moines Public Schools tests positive for the virus.

Des Moines Public Schools is currently closed until April 13.