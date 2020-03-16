Des Moines Public Schools Extends Closure to April 13

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools will now be closed until April 13.

The district announced the decision after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for the next four weeks.

“The State of Iowa has come to the same conclusion we have already reached – closing schools is necessary to slowing the spread of Coronavirus,” said DMPS Superintendent Tom Ahart.

DMPS is waiting for guidance from the State of Iowa on whether any changes will be made to the requirements for the length of the school year. DMPS says school districts are not yet able to confirm when the last day of the 2019-20 school year will be.

DMPS is also exploring options for online learning.

DMPS gave the following information on how the extended closure will impact food service, activities and other changes.

Food Service

DMPS received a waiver so the district can begin implementing our summer food program to provide meals for students. Details on that process will be announced as soon as possible.

In the interim, the Food Bank of Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council will have food distribution sites at DMPS schools beginning tomorrow and continuing until next Wednesday, March 25.

DMPS will offer grab-and-go meals at all middle school sites on March 26 and 27, between 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM.

Activities and Events

The Iowa High School Athletic Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Music Association, and Iowa High School Speech Association have suspended all high school spring activities until at least April 13.

All athletic practices and competitions involving DMPS are canceled until at least April 13.

All performing arts practices and events at DMPS are canceled until at least April 13.

The status of large events after April 13 – including but not limited to school plays and concerts, proms, and graduation ceremonies – will be determined at a later date.

DMPS will not engage during this time with any Iowa school district that does not comply with the recommended four-week closure.

Additional Changes Due to Closure

Metro Kids care will not be offered.

All parent/teacher conferences are canceled.

Programs housed at DMPS schools, such as the Boys and Girls Club, will not be open.

Rental of DMPS space by outside organizations is canceled.

The Welcome Center, which enrolls and registers students, will be closed.

Teachers and staff, with the exception of staff designated by district administration, will not be allowed into school buildings.