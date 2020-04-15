Des Moines Public Schools More Than Double Food Distribution Sites

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools is drastically expanding the number of its food distribution sites in the city.

The district announced the change Wednesday morning, saying it is catering to the increased need in the community since schools will remain closed through the end of the school year in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Food distribution sites will expand from 22 to 50 starting Monday, April 20th.

“Our staff have been working 12+ hour shifts to assemble thousands of meals each day,” said Food and Nutrition director Amanda Miller, “and our staff and volunteers at the distribution sites have been essential to creating a drive-thru meal distribution that is benefiting thousands of children.”

So far, the district says it has provided more than 150,000 meals and snacks since the meal distribution program began on March 26th.

With the need growing, and problems like traffic congestion occurring at the current sites, the district decided to offer more locations.

The program is continuing through the end of the school year and will be reevaluated when summer break begins. Any child 18 or younger can get meals through the program.

The meal distribution sites are listed below.

Below are the elementary school food sites opening on April 20:

–Capitol View Elementary School, 320 East 16th St.

–Carver Elementary School, 705 East University Ave.

–Cattell Elementary School, 3101 East 12th St.

–Edmunds Elementary School, 950 15th St.

–Findley Elementary School, 3025 Oxford St.

–Garton Elementary School, 2820 E. 24th St.

–Greenwood Elementary School, 316 37th St.

–Hillis Elementary School, 2401 56th St.

–Howe Elementary School, 2900 Indianola Ave.

–Hubbell Elementary School, 800 42nd St.

–Jackson Elementary School, 3825 Indianola Ave.

–King Elementary School, 1849 Forest Ave.

–Lovejoy Elementary School, 801 E. Kenyon Ave.

–Madison Elementary School, 806 E. Hoffman St.

–McKinley Elementary School, 1610 SE 6th St.

–Monroe Elementary School, 3015 Francis Ave.

–Moore Elementary School, 3716 50th St.

–Morris Elementary School, 1401 Geil Ave.

–Moulton Elementary School, 1541 8th St.

–Oak Park Elementary School, 3928 6th Ave.

–Park Avenue Elementary School, 3141 SW 9th St.

–Perkins Elementary School, 4301 College Ave.

–Phillips Elementary School, 1701 Lay St.

–Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 4801 E. Oakwood Dr.

–River Woods Elementary School, 2929 SE 22nd St.

–Samuelson Elementary School, 3929 Bel Aire Rd.

–South Union Elementary School, 4201 South Union St.

–Stowe Elementary School, 1411 East 33rd St.

–Willard Elementary School, 2941 Dean Ave.

–Windsor Elementary School, 5912 University Ave.

–Wright Elementary School, 5001 SW 14th St.

Middle Schools providing meals:

–Brody Middle School, 2501 Park Ave.

–Callanan Middle School, 3010 Center St.

–Goodrell Middle School, 3300 E. 29th St.

–Harding Middle School, 203 East Euclid Ave.

–Hiatt Middle School, 1430 East University Ave.

–Hoyt Middle School, 2700 East 42nd St.

–McCombs Middle School, 201 County Line Road

–Meredith Middle School, 4827 Madison Ave.

–Merrill Middle School, 5301 Grand Ave.

–Weeks Middle School, 901 East Park Ave.

High Schools providing meals:

–North High School, 501 Holcomb Ave.

Early childhood centers providing meals:

–Jesse Franklin Taylor, 1801 16th St.

–McKee Education Center, 2116 E 39th Ct.

In addition, DMPS will continue providing meals at the following auxiliary locations:

–The Meadows, 2525 County Line Rd.

–Deer Ridge, 6000 Creston Ave.

–The Watchman, 2723 Euclid Ave.

–Willow Park, 6514 Chaffee Rd.

–Oak View Terrance, 2901 Boston Ave.

–Apartments at 2501 24th St.