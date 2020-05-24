 

Des Moines Teen Shot in the Neck Saturday Has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teen is now dead after a shooting in Des Moines on Saturday. The Des Moines Police Department has identified the teenage victim as 17 year old Ishmael Muhammad of Des Moines. Investigators say a small group of teens were gathered inside of a home at 1128 17th Street when an illegally possessed handgun was unintentionally fired and struck Muhammad.

A 16 year old male Des Moines resident has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Carrying Weapons, and Interference With Official Acts.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the case remains open.

