Despite a Low Unemployment Rate, IowaWORKS still Sees Need For a Satellite Office to Help Des Moines North Siders

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Yesterday Iowa Works celebrated the grand opening of their new satellite location at Park Fair Mall. As of December of last year Iowa's current unemployment rate is around 2.7%. Though very low compared to other states, this is still an increase in unemployment for Iowa. IowaWORKS wants to help as many Iowans find jobs as they can. However, they can’t do that on the city’s south side alone.

District Manager, Roneé Slagle, said IowaWORKS saw how unemployment was affecting the north side of Des Moines. Their hoping that this new location makes Iowa Works more accessible and helps those unemployed facing barriers such as childcare or transportation be able to find work near their own community.

“We feel that our new location here on the north side gets us a little bit more spread out across the city. So half of the city can come to the south and half the city can come to the north,” Slagle said. “We thought this is a great location. We're right on a bus route. It's a very busy hub of a location here on the north side of Des Moines. So we're very excited about it.”

Slagle said it’s important to mention that IowaWORKS is working with community partners at this new location. They’ll have vocational rehabilitation and adult ed partners to provide the best service for anybody who comes to their Park Fair Mall office.

Operations Manager, Sarah Bath, said they’ll have the same resources at this satellite location that they have at their office on Army Post Road. Career planners will be available to help with writing resumes, conducting mock interviews and assisting with job searches.

“We're looking at interviewing and discussing the barriers that are holding them back from finding employment, and also working with employers to help them understand some of those barriers and educate them on ways that they can be more accommodating in order to assist clearing those barriers for individuals,” Bath said.

