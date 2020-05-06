Digging the Tulips in Pella

PELLA, Iowa — This week would have been Tulip Time in Pella, but due to COVID-19, the festivities were canceled.

The tulips came anyway and put on a great show. But before any real show can start, it’s winding down.

The Pella Historical Village decided they would sell some of their tulips as a fundraiser. For a dollar a bulb, people can dig up some tulip bulbs, flowers and take them all home.

“We were going to take them up in a week or two anyway,” said Val Van Kooten, the executive director of the Pella Historical Society & Museums. “Why not let people come in, take them up, enjoy the bulbs, enjoy the flowers. They can keep the bulbs till next fall. We will make a little money on it, and our gardeners won’t have to work so hard in a couple weeks.”

On Monday, members of the museum were able to get first dibs. Then people from the general public came in half-hour time periods to dig what they could in that time. Lisa Miller drove two hours from Trenton, Missouri, to dig some plants.

“Actually, I think the rain is a blessing. They just kind of popped right out of there,” said Miller. “We hopefully got some of everything.”

“Not having Tulip Time is going to cost us about $150,000,” said Van Kooten. “Being closed in April and May is going to cost us probably another $100,000, so we’re looking right now at about $250,000 debt.”

While Tulip Time won’t happen, the organization which runs the festival plans to hold a coronation for the Pella Tulip Queen and her Court sometime during the summer. There are still plenty of tulips to view in downtown Pella on the square and at the Scholte House on the north side of the square. They have a garden open to the public.